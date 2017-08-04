Tottenham eye double swoop, bids prepared for Argentine striker and Bundesliga starlet

Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Genoa forward Giovanni Simeone after his impressive Serie A campaign last year.

Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego, bagged 12 goals in 35 league outings last season, as he impressed with his overall quality too which in turn has led to interest from Tottenham.

According to The Mirror, Crystal Palace, Torino and Fiorentina are also all interested in the 22-year-old, and while Spurs haven’t yet made an official move for him, it’s claimed that Mauricio Pochettino is keen and so the club could step up their pursuit in the coming weeks.

It’s suggested that a swoop for Schalke star Max Meyer is more likely though, as after having an approach for the 21-year-old turned down 12 months ago, Tottenham are ready to return with a fresh bid as his price-tag will have significantly dropped since then.

Meyer reportedly warranted a £30m valuation last summer, but having since refused to sign a new contract and with just 12 months remaining on his current deal, it’s suggested that he could move on in a cut-price deal this time round.

With Tottenham yet to make a splash in the transfer window, this could be the start of their activity as last year’s runners-up step up their push to strengthen Pochettino’s squad.

Aside from losing Kyle Walker, it’s the same group as the last two seasons and that continuity could be key with several of their rivals making big additions.

However, having fallen short of their ultimate objectives in the last two campaigns, Tottenham will surely be aware that they need to add a few pieces if they can over the next month.