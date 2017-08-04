Tottenham to send highly-rated starlet out on loan, £30m flop also set for exit

Tottenham midfielder Josh Onomah will reportedly join Aston Villa on loan this coming season, as he looks to benefit from regular football.

The 20-year-old has impressed at youth level for Spurs, while he also made a big impression at the U20 World Cup for England this past summer.

In turn, he’ll hope to build on that momentum and continue to play regularly to gain experience and continue his development rather than settle for a bit-part role at Tottenham for another year.

As seen in the tweet below from The Mirror’s Darren Lewis, Steve Bruce has seemingly won the race to loan him for a season as he continues to build a squad capable of getting Villa back into the Premier League next season.

Hearing Aston Villa have landed the loan signing of Spurs midfielder Josh Onomah. @MirrorFootball — Darren Lewis (@MirrorDarren) August 3, 2017

Given Jack Grealish will now be sidelined for a couple of months with a kidney injury, it’s a sensible move from Villa as they hope Onomah can showcase the quality that has earned him plenty of positive reviews in recent times.

Meanwhile, The Chronicle report that Moussa Sissoko’s stint at Tottenham looks to be coming to an end too, just 12 months after his £30m switch from Newcastle United.

It’s claimed that he’s in talks over a loan move to Trabzonspor which may include an option to buy as Pochettino looks to trim his squad and wage bill ahead of adding reinforcements to his group.

Having made just eight Premier League starts last season, the Frenchman struggled to establish himself in the Tottenham line-up and it looks as though he will be forced to move in his bid to secure a spot in the French squad for the World Cup next summer.