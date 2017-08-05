Aston Villa v Hull Live Streaming, Watch all the action from Villa Park as Terry makes Debut

John Terry makes his home debut in front of the Aston Villa faithful as they take on Hull City from Villa Park in the evening kickoff.

The evening game in the Championship features Aston Villa and Hull City, with Steve Bruce going up against his former employers with kick off at 17:30.

Aston Villa v Hull – What are the odds

Of course there is increased interest in the game with the arrival of John Terry from Chelsea, with the defender slotting in at the back.

It already looks like the arrival of the talismatic figure has already added extra grit at the back.

With only one goal conceded in their six pre season friendlies, fans will be hopeful that they can continue this trend coming into the new season.

Its hoped that not only will Terry provide steel at the back, bit also provide the leadership that was sadly lacking last season, with Villa looking genuinely ruddlerless at times during a campaign which promised much but which ultimately proved a disappointment, with Villa finishing up in a lacklustre 13th.

Glenn Whelan has also been brought in from Premier League Stoke City to provide added bite in midfield, but the side will be missing striker Jonathon Kodjia, who will miss the start of the season through injury.

Its all change at Hull with the arrival of Russian manager Leonid Slutsky, who took up leadership of the newly relegated club last month.

With no experience at this level, this could be a season of rebuilding, with some key names departing during the summer.

Andrew Robertson has left in a big money move to Liverpool while Harry Maguire has left for Leicester City.

With Tom Huddlestone and more notably the departure of Curtis Davies the side looks a little brittle, and it could be a baptism of fire for the Slutsky and Co.

The Russian’s friendship with Chelsea boss Roman Abramovich hasn’t really come to fruition, with no big name players coming on loan from Stamford Bridge, which would have disappointed many at the KC Stadium.

Its expected that Aston Villa will get their new Championship season off to a winning start, and the 11/10 on the home win looks like one of the bets of the day.

