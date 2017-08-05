Barcelona have star-studded three-man shortlist to splash monster €222m fee on

After bolstering their transfer kitty with €222m for Neymar this week, Barcelona are reportedly focusing on three names to strengthen their side.

As per BBC Sport, the Brazilian international smashed the world record transfer fee with his move to Paris Saint-Germain, and while it will be a major loss to the Catalan giants, they will have to move on and find replacements to give Ernesto Valverde the best possible change of success this season.

It appears as though they’re going to waste little time in bringing those new faces in, with Mundo Deportivo singling out three individuals in particular that could arrive at the Nou Camp.

Borussia Dortmund starlet Ousmane Dembele remains one of the priorities, but the Bundesliga giants are said to be asking for €90m, clearly taking advantage of their strong position with the 20-year-old’s contract and important status at the club, as well as knowing that Barcelona have a big transfer pot.

It’s a similar story with Liverpool and Philippe Coutinho, as it’s suggested that his agent Guiliano Bertolucci is waiting in London for a response to Barcelona’s latest bid of around €100m including bonuses.

Further, it’s suggested by Mundo Deportivo that Coutinho’s injury is being used as a reason for him to be left out of the squad as he nears an exit, while Jurgen Klopp is already looking at replacements with West Ham United’s Manuel Lanzini topping his shortlist.

In addition to those two, it’s added that Barca boss Valverde also wants to add Inigo Martinez to his squad this month, as the 26-year-old Real Sociedad defender would add quality and depth at the back too as he looks to find the right balance rather than splash all the cash he has on attack-minded players.