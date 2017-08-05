Barcelona set to swoop for £79m Neymar replacement, admits he’s keen on switch

Borussia Dortmund star Ousmane Dembele has conceded that he would be open to a move to Barcelona as the Catalan giants eye a big summer signing.

Having lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in a whopping €222m deal, as per BBC Sport, Barca have money to spend and need to find a replacement for the Brazilian superstar.

According to The Sun, it appears as though they’ve found one as Dembele has emerged as their top target and he has now publicly revealed that he wouldn’t say no to a move to the Nou Camp.

Speaking to Gol, the 20-year-old said: “(Barcelona) is a great club and all players would like to play at a club like that.

“It is a pleasure to be able to see your name on the list of players who Barcelona want. We’ll be calm and see what happens.”

The 20-year-old certainly did his part last season in proving to other top clubs in Europe that he has a very bright future ahead of him, bagging 10 goals and an impressive 21 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions in his first season with Dortmund.

It’s added in the report that it will take a bid of around £79m to prise him away from the Bundesliga giants though, as not only do they naturally value him very highly, but they’ll be fully aware of the kind of money Barcelona have got to spend this summer following the Neymar sale.

He isn’t the only name on their shortlist though, as it’s noted by the Sun that Philippe Coutinho, Eden Hazard and Kylian Mbappe all remain on the radar. However, it’s becoming increasingly likely that Dembele is the man to fill the Neymar-shaped void, as although it’s a lot of money, he may well be the most realistic option.