Barcelona to offer midfield duo as makeweights in deal for Juventus star, club to begin search for Neymar replacement

Barcelona are set to offer midfielders Rafinha and Andre Gomes as makeweights in their offer for Juventus and Argentina star Paulo Dybala, with the club eager to bring in a replacement for Brazil star Neymar, as per the Sun.

Barcelona, who were knocked out by Dybala’s current club Juventus in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season, are on the lookout for a replacement for winger Neymar, who completed his world-record move to PSG earlier this week, according to the Sun.

The offer for Dybala, who helped Juventus win their sixth consecutive Serie A title last season, was reportedly rejected by the Italian side as reported by La Gazzetta Dello Sport, with the club eager to keep ahold of the 23-year-old Argentine.

Juventus are willing to remain firm over Dybala’s, with any future offer for the player from the Spanish giants set to be turned down, report the Sun.

Should Barcelona end up being successful in their pursuit of Juventus forward Dybala, it’ll definitely be a good addition to Ernesto Valverde’s squad as they look to regain the La Liga title from rivals Real Madrid.