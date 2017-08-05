Chelsea insist Diego Costa claims “just nonsense”, club not looking to force player out amid uncertainty over future

Chelsea have insisted that the claims stating manager Antonio Conte is trying to force striker Diego Costa out of the club are “just nonsense”, as reported by Sky Sports.

Costa’s agent Ricardo Cardoso stated that his client intended to formally request a transfer from the west London club, with Cardoso also threatening the Blues with legal action, according to Sky Sports.

Costa, who scored 20 goals in 35 Premier League appearances for Conte’s side last season, has been informed that he is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, which was a decision the Premier League champions made in January as per Sky Sports, with the player reportedly wanted by his former club Atletico Madrid.

A Chelsea spokesperson said in Conte’s press conference ahead of the Blues’ Community Shield match against Arsenal tomorrow that “the lawyer’s argument that Antonio has forced the player out by text message in June is just nonsense”, report Sky Sports.

Should Costa do the opposite to new Blues man Alvaro Morata and move from London to Madrid this summer, it’ll be interesting to see whether the club spend the money they are set to receive for Costa, and what part of their squad boss Conte will decide to strengthen.