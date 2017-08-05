Jose Mourinho won’t be impressed, Man Utd to miss out on crucial £45m target

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly been keen to add winger Ivan Perisic to his squad this summer, but Inter have all-but ended his hopes.

The Portuguese tactician has made three key signings already in Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku to strengthen the core of his side.

However, there is still evidently areas that he wishes to address, namely out wide in the attacking positions as he has continued to be linked with a swoop for Perisic.

The 28-year-old Croatian international showed last season why United are seemingly so desperate to sign him, scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists in 42 appearances in all competitions.

It sounds as though he’ll continue to showcase his qualities at the San Siro this coming season as well, with Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio doing his best to put an end to speculation of an exit.

“I don’t understand where some of these stories come from,” he is quoted as saying by The Sun, who add that Mourinho has been trying to secure a £45m deal for Perisic. “The same goes for Perisic, who is an important player and we are currently discussing a new contract with him.”

Although Inter have continued to struggle in the last two seasons regardless of Perisic’s ongoing impressive performances, it seems pretty clear that the Italian outfit do need to keep hold of him.

It’s easy to see why Mourinho is keen on landing his signature, as the former Wolfsburg man would add creativity, pace, movement, an eye for goal and a great work ethic to Manchester, and he would certainly add a lot of quality to the current squad in their bid to compete both at home and in Europe this season.