Liverpool put on red alert over £25M Inter Milan flop as player tells club he wants to leave

Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia has told the Serie A side that he wants to leave the club this summer, with Premier League side Liverpool interested in a deal for the Frenchman, report the Sun.

The story, which also reported by Gazzetto dello Sport, states that Kondogbia, 24, wants to move from the San Siro to try and cement a first-team place at another club, as the player wishes to secure a place in France’s squad for the 2018 World Cup next summer.

Kondogbia, who joined the Italian club from Monaco in 2o15, has failed to land a consistent first-team place during his time at the club, with the midfielder only being able to make 24 league appearances for the Nerazzurri last season, and with further midfield competition from new signings Borja Valero and Matias Vecino, Kondogbia’s first team opportunities set to be limited even further this season, as per the Sun.

This news, according to the Sun, has put both Liverpool and Spurs on red alert, as both clubs have been linked with a move for Kondogbia in the past, with both sides set to increase their interest in the midfielder this summer.

Should Kondogbia get his wish and leave Inter Milan this summer, it’ll be interesting to see whether Liverpool or Spurs are able to secure the player’s signature before the window shuts on August 31st.