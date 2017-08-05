Liverpool set asking price of £15M on head of out-of-favour Spain star, fellow Premier League side lining-up move

Liverpool have set an asking price of £15M on the head of out-of-favour defender Alberto Moreno, with Premier League side Watford reportedly lining-up a bid for the Spaniard, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Liverpool, who open their Premier League campaign against the Hornets at Vicarage Road next Saturday, have already rejected a bid of £11M from Serie A side Napoli for the 25-year-old left back, with Jurgen Klopp’s side determined to hold-out for their original asking price of £15M, as per the Liverpool Echo.

Moreno, as reported by the Liverpool Echo, has impressed Reds boss Klopp this pre-season, with the Spanish international playing particularly well in their impressive 3-0 over Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich earlier this week.

Moreno struggled to hold down a first team place in Klopp’s Liverpool side last season having only made 12 league appearances, and with the arrival of Hull defender Andrew Robertson, and with James Milner continuing to impressive on the left side of defence, Moreno’s first-team chances are set to remain limited for this coming season, report the Liverpool Echo.

Moreno has already attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs, and new Watford boss Marco Silva is reportedly keen on securing a deal for the Spanish left-back as per the Liverpool Echo.

Should Moreno leave Anfield this summer, it’ll be interesting to see whether the Reds are able to command the £15M they are asking for for the former Sevilla man.