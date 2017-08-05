Man City keen on move for 24-year-old Middlesbrough defender, club will only accept ‘exceptional offer’

Manchester City are eager on bringing 24-year-old Middlesbrough and England U21’s defender Ben Gibson to the club, however any offer for the player will have to be proceeding £20M, according to the Daily Mail.

Middlesbrough, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, have already rejected an offer of £20M for Gibson from West Brom, with boss Garry Monk insisting that the player will not be sold unless the Championship club receive an exceptional offer, as per the Daily Mail.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Boro mad Gibson has been on the radar of City boss Pep Guardiola for a number of months, however it is thought that the club have been considering more experienced options.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Everton have all been following Gibson’s development over the past year report the Daily Mail, with the Boro star remaining focused on trying to help the club bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Should Gibson make the move from Middlesbrough to Manchester, it’ll surely put City fans at ease, as the Citizens looks to put the defensive troubles they faced last season behind them.