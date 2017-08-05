Netherlands boss backs unhappy Southampton star amid uncertain future, Chelsea and Liverpool set to do battle for player

Netherlands manager Dick Advocaat has backed want-away Southampton star Virgil Van Dijk, as the defender looks to secure a move away from the south coast this summer, according to Sky Sports.

Van Dijk, who signed a new five-year deal with the Saints just last summer, has been training away from the rest of the first team as per Sky Sports, with the Dutch international having made no appearances in pre-season for Mauricio Pellegrino’s side.

Southampton have stated that Van Dijk, who’s told the club that he wants to leave, will not be leaving St Mary’s this summer, as reported by Sky Sports.

Advocaat spoke out about the uncertainty surrounding Van Dijk’s future, as the Holland boss said “You can condemn it, but come on, if you can earn five times as much at a top English club, then I understand you’re going to take action.”

Van Dijk has attracted interest from both Chelsea and Liverpool this summer as reported by the Express, with the Reds being forced to retract their interest in the defender, after the Saints complained to the Premier League that the Merseyside club made an illegal approach for the former Celtic man as per Sky Sports.

Should Van Dijk end up leaving the Saints this summer, it’ll definitely be worth keeping an eye on whether Chelsea or Liverpool will be the ones to secure the Netherlands star’s signature.