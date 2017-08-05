(Photo) Wanted Monaco star Kylian Mbappe sparks rumours over future after player poses for picture with Man City winger Leroy Sane

Highly-sought-after Monaco and France forward Kylian Mbappe has sparked rumours over his future after posting a picture on his personal Twitter posing with Man City star Leroy Sane.

Mbappe, who helped Monaco reach the Champions League semi-finals and win their eighth Ligue 1 title last season, posted the picture with German international Sane on Twitter, along with the caption “Nice to meet you bro @LeroySane19”.

Could this picture from Mbappe bring an end to the longest transfer saga of the summer and be a sign that City are set to break the bank to land the 18-year-old? We’ll just have to wait and see.