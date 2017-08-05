Want-away Arsenal star to drive Gunners title charge, 85-point target set by Wenger

Alexis Sanchez wants to help Arsenal to their 85-point target this season, and drive the Gunners’t title charge, according to boss Arsene Wenger, as reported by Sky Sports.

Sanchez, who returned to training earlier this week after an extended absence following Chile’s participation in the Confederation’s Cup, has just 12 months left on his current deal at the Emirates, and boss Arsene Wenger has not yet confirmed whether the Chilean will still be at the club beyond next summer, as per Sky Sports.

Sanchez has attracted interest from PSG and Man City this summer report Sky Sports, however boss Wenger remains adamant that the 28-year-old will be fully committed to helping the north London side’s Premier League title charge this season.

When questioned about Sanchez’ future at the club and whether he’ll give his all for the club should he still be a Gunners player beyond August 31st, Wenger replied “Of course, why not?”. Wenger also added that Sanchez “is a winner. When he goes on the football pitch, he wants to win.”

The Arsenal boss was then questioned about Arsenal’s title chances this season, to which he responded “When you have made 75 points (last season), your target is to get 10 points more. And with 10 points more, you are in there (the title race).”

Should Sanchez remain an Arsenal player after the window shuts on August 31st, it’ll almost be like a new signing for the north London side, as they look to win their first league title since their ‘Invincibles’ season all the way back in 2004.