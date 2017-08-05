(Watch) Tottenham star Harry Kane scores brilliant team goal as Spurs look to end pre-season in style

Tottenham striker Harry Kane scored a well-worked team goal against Juventus this afternoon, as Spurs look to end their pre-season in style.

Kane, who scored a very impressive 29 goals in 30 league games for the Premier League runners-up last season, finished off a brilliantly-worked team goal as Spurs edged ahead of Italian champions Juventus in their final pre-season game before the start of the Premier League.

With Kane continuing where he left off last season, the England striker will definitely be some people’s favourites to win the Premier League golden boot this season, which should he win, would be his third in a row.