Juventus manager confirms Chelsea have ‘no chance’ of signing £60M-rated Brazil star, Blues boss eager to bolster squad further

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has told Premier League side Chelsea that the club have ‘no chance’ in securing a deal to sign Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro, according to ESPN.

As per ESPN, the west London side has a bid turned away for Sandro by the Serie A side in June, who is valued by the Italian champions at £60M, as Chelsea boss Conte looks to add to his defensive options and sign competition for current left-back Marcos Alonso.

Juventus boss Allegri confirmed on Monday that the defender would be staying with the Champions League runners-up this season. When asked about the player’s future following Juve’s 2-0 pre-season defeat to Spurs, Allegri said that “”Alex Sandro is a Juventus player and he will stay one”, with the Italian adding the words “no chance” when questioned about whether the player would be moving to Stamford Bridge this summer, as reported by ESPN.

Should Alex Sandro still be at Juventus come September 1st, it’ll be interesting to see who the Blues target instead, as Conte’s side look to bolster this squad in preparation for their title defence this season following the Blues’ Community Shield defeat to rivals Arsenal.