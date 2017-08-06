(Watch) Chelsea ‘keeper Thiabaut Courtois produces world-class, fingertip save from Arsenal’ Granit Xhaka to preserve Blues lead

Chelsea and Belgium shot-stopper Thiabaut Courtois produces a scintillating fingertip save from Arsenal star Granit Xhaka to preserves the Blues’s slender 1-0 lead in the Community Shield.

Should the score remain the same until the final whistle, Courtois’ save will be looked back on as one of the major points in the match, as Conte’s side look to win their first Community Shield since 2009.