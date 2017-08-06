(Watch) Chelsea star Pedro sees red for poorly-timed challenge on Arsenal man Mohamed Elneny

Chelsea and Spain forward Pedro saw red for a poorly-timed challenge on Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny in the Community Shield.

Pedro, who started the game on the left of the Blues’ attack, was sent off by referee Bobby Madley for a late challenge on Elneny, which is the west London side’s second red card in as many games against Arsenal, as winger Victor Moses was shown red in the FA Cup final against the Gunners last May.

Should Arsenal go on and become victorious, this moment in the match will almost certainly be seen as the turning point in the match.