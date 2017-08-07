Barca to splash 60% of Neymar cash on Coutinho, move for Liverpool star part of £190m shop, Chelsea star also on shortlist

La Liga giants have £198m burning a hole in their pocket!

Barcelona reportedly plan to spend most of the money earned from Neymar’s world-record sale on replacing him with two exciting attackers.

According to the Daily Star, Barca are poised to offer Liverpool £120m for Philippe Coutinho, which is just over 60% of the £198m they received from Neymar’s move to PSG.

The same newspaper claim that the Catalan giants also plan on buying Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele for £70m.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in Dembele, per Starsport, but the London trio look set to be blown out of the race for the 20-year-old by big-spending Barca.

But there is apparently more bad news for Chelsea as the source reports that Barca will turn their attention to signing Eden Hazard if a deal for Coutinho proves impossible.

Coutinho, 25, scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in 31 Premier League games last season, while 26-year-old Hazard netted 16 times and claimed five assists in 36 PL starts.

