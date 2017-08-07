Chelsea misser Thibaut Courtois congratulates himself for taking horrible penalty vs Arsenal in weird Instagram post

Thibaut Courtois was understandably glum on Sunday evening after ballooning his penalty horribly over the crossbar in Chelsea’s 4-1 shootout defeat to Arsenal at Wembley.

The Blues goalkeeper posted a black and white photo of himself looking suitably sad to Instagram, but it was the picture’s captain which was interesting.

He wrote: “Very disappointed with the Loss today. I took the responsibility to shoot but unfortunately I missed. We will learn from our mistakes and take the good things of today with us! See you all at Stamford Bridge next week!”

Courtois appeared to give himself credit by congratulating himself for being brave enough to take responsibility in the shootout.

Taking responsibility is all well and good, but not if you’re awful at the job in hand.

Of course, Courtois was not the only Chelsea play to fail to hit the target from 12 yards.

Record signing Alvaro Morata also fluffed his lines, which is arguably more embarrassing, given his primary job is to score goals.

Morata was not active on social media in the 24 hours after Chelsea’s Community Shield defeat.

He will no doubt be desperate to bounce back when Chelsea begin their Premier League campaign against Burnley next weekend.