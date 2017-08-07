Dutch U21 star set for medical, Man United summer transfer no.12 imminent

Manchester United are set to complete a 12th summer transfer.

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils have agreed to let defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah join Crystal Palace on a season-long loan.

Fosu-Mensah, 19, is set to undergo a medical with the Eagles, per Sportsmail, who suggest he will be a regular starter in the Premier League for the London club.

The Dutch U21 star, who has also represented Holland at U15, U16, U17, U19 levels, has played 21 first-team games for United over the past two years.

He featured in four Premier League matches last season, helping United keep clean sheets against Manchester City and Chelsea.

Coincidently, his only PL start last term came against the Eagles, in a 2-0 win at Old Trafford.

United have already loaned out five players this season, while three have been sold.

Meanwhile, United have made three signings, in Victor Lindelof from Benfica, Romelu Lukaku from Everton and Nemanja Matic from Chelsea.

Man United summer transfers 2017

In

Victor Lindelof from Benfica

Romelu Lukaku from Everton

Nemanja Matic from Chelsea

Out

Josh Harrop to Preston North End

Wayne Rooney to Everton

Adnan Januzaj to Real Sociedad

Loaned out

Regan Poole to Northampton Town[25]

Dean Henderson to Shrewsbury Town

Sam Johnstone to Aston Villa

Devonte Redmond to Scunthorpe United

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson to Leeds United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and a multiple youth players were also released at the end of the contracts.