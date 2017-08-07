Dutch U21 star set for medical, Man United summer transfer no.12 imminent

Manchester United are set to complete a 12th summer transfer.
According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils have agreed to let defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah join Crystal Palace on a season-long loan.
Fosu-Mensah, 19, is set to undergo a medical with the Eagles, per Sportsmail, who suggest he will be a regular starter in the Premier League for the London club.
The Dutch U21 star, who has also represented Holland at U15, U16, U17, U19 levels, has played 21 first-team games for United over the past two years.
He featured in four Premier League matches last season, helping United keep clean sheets against Manchester City and Chelsea.
Coincidently, his only PL start last term came against the Eagles, in a 2-0 win at Old Trafford.
United have already loaned out five players this season, while three have been sold.
Meanwhile, United have made three signings, in Victor Lindelof from Benfica, Romelu Lukaku from Everton and Nemanja Matic from Chelsea.
Man United summer transfers 2017
In
Victor Lindelof from Benfica
Romelu Lukaku from Everton
Nemanja Matic from Chelsea
Out
Josh Harrop to Preston North End
Wayne Rooney to Everton
Adnan Januzaj to Real Sociedad
Loaned out
Regan Poole to Northampton Town[25]
Dean Henderson to Shrewsbury Town
Sam Johnstone to Aston Villa
Devonte Redmond to Scunthorpe United
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson to Leeds United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and a multiple youth players were also released at the end of the contracts.
