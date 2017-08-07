Top 5 Football apps to check out

Most people are carrying around these incredible little super computers in their pockets at all times, that have access to all sorts of incredible websites and apps. For a football fan, it’s a dream come true, but only if you’re taking advantage of it.

The pinnacle of the world’s football knowledge is at your fingertips, including stats, news, upcoming matches, predictions, and more. Let’s take a look at five of the very best football apps, covering a variety of uses.

5. New Star Soccer

Let’s start off with a fun game. It’s more of a simulation style game than action, but it’s a great way to pass some time. You start off a kid trying to work your way up the ranks towards football stardom. There are temptations along the way, and many obstacles to overcome. Do you have what it takes to be one of the all-time greats?

4. BT Sport

The BT Sport/Sky Go app will let you effortlessly watch matches live. Not only that, but you get extra features that you won’t find on normal live TV, for instance the ability to rewind and watch important moments again instantly, like a huge goal that you missed. Not only that, but you can stream it right to your TV using Google’s Chromecast hardware so you’ve got full control of the event, including replays, in the palm of your hand.

3. Live Football on TV

This is a great app that lets you know exactly which teams are playing, when, and where you can watch the matches. It’s handy to have all of this in the palm of your hand, instead of trying to follow the schedules of multiple teams separately.

You can scroll through all the upcoming games for the next week or month, and then add the ones that interest you right into your calendar, so that you’ll never miss a game again.

2. Livescore

Livescore app allows you to easily keep track of the comings and goings, they update very quickly after every single goal, and you can track scores in a heartbeat. On top of that, you can keep track of lineups and rosters, along with a variety of other useful stats. It’s a real no-frills kind of thing, it’s simple and it just works. It does what it’s supposed to do, what else can you ask for?

1. Stats Zone

Stats Zone goes a lot more in-depth, if you really want to dig deep and analyze every aspect of a particular match. If you can imagine it, you can probably look it up here, from shots, passes, dribbles, and just about everything else under the sun. Unlike Livescore, who offer more of a surface view, Stats Zone really goes in deep. This is for very serious fans, it may be overwhelming for casual football viewers, but hardcore fans are going to love it. It gives you a whole new perspective on the game, and really helps you learn the sport better, too.

Hopefully you’ll find something here that’s new to you, there are many other football apps to choose from, and many of them are excellent too, these are just our favorites at the moment, and in the name of offering some variety.