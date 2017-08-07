Virgil van Dijk files transfer request in long statement after Southampton dock his wages, Chelsea and Liverpool hover

Virgil van Dijk filed a formal transfer request on Monday as he stepped up his efforts to leave Southampton this summer.

In a long statement the Dutch defender revealed that he was recently fined two weeks’ wages, unfairly in his opinion.

He also rejected reports that he has refused to train, although he admitted he was not in the correct frame of mind to give his all for the Saints.

Van Dijk is a transfer target for Chelsea and Liverpool, according to Metro, and he had looked on course to move to Anfield earlier this summer, before the Reds were forced to drop their pursuit after being reported to the authorities for tapping-up.

This latest development surely opens the door for Liverpool to reignite their interest in Van Dijk, who says he wants to play European football and is frustrated by Southampton rebuffing offers from bigger clubs.

He thanks Southampton’s fans during his statement, but he may as well have not bothered as the Saints supporters will likely turn on him after reading how he is so desperate to escape from St Mary’s.

