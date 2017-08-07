Watch Chelsea team-mate mock Alvaro Morata after his awful penalty miss in the Community Shield against Arsenal

Alvaro Morata didn’t have the best Chelsea debut on Sunday as the former Real Madrid man missed a penalty against Arsenal in a Community Shield defeat.

Big things are expected of the 24-year-old, who cost £70.6m according to the Daily Mail, but his first major contribution in a Blues shirt was to fire wide from 12 yards out.

Chelsea fans at Wembley were stunned but team-mate Michy Batshuayi found the whole thing hilarious and laughed at Morata during the aftermath.

Batshuayi laughing at Morata after missing the penalty. State of this club. pic.twitter.com/kGjmyaFeqt — Öliver. (@UtdOliver) August 6, 2017

SEE MORE: (Watch) New £70M Chelsea man Alvaro Morata and ‘keeper Thibaut Courtois suffer shoot-out woes as Blues lose Community Shield to Arsenal

Morata’s miss, coupled with a horrible skied effort from Thibaut Courtois, saw Chelsea lose the match 4-1 in the shootout, after it finished 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes.

Batshuayi started the game and was replaced by Morata on 73 minutes. The pair are likely to be rivals for a sole striking spot in Antonio Conte first XI this season.

Victor Moses and Sead Kolasinac scored from open play at the national stadium, while Pedro was sent off in an eventful afternoon.

Both clubs are thought to be in contention for a Premier League title bid this season.

Chelsea will start the campaign as joint-second favourites along with Manchester United, behind Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Liverpool are joint-fifth in the title betting, behind Spurs in fourth.

If you are planning on betting on what is likely to be a wide-open title race, you might want to check out the latest sign up bonuses first.

Arsenal start their challenge on Friday night when they face Leicester City, before defending champions Chelsea kick-off with a home game against Burnley a day later.

READ ON: Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea (4-1 penalties) player ratings: £70M Chelsea star fails to impress, new Arsenal man gets MOTM