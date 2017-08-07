Wenger promises more transfers, but probably not the ones Arsenal fans want

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has promised that he will complete more transfers before the window closes at the start of September.

But before any Gooners get too excited it is outgoings that are on the manager’s mind, rather than the world-class signings all fans are dreaming of this time of year.

Arsenal have a pretty huge squad right now, which was highlighted by the back of the Community Shield programme this weekend.

Wenger has brought everyone associated with the club and put them in the squad vs Chelsea. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/X7cC0RiV1s — 1886 (@1886_blog) August 6, 2017

Speaking after that match, which saw Arsenal beat Chelsea 4-1 on penalties following a 1-1 draw inside 90 minutes, Wenger told The Guardian: “To be honest, the number is too high,”

“We will let some players go. Too much competition for places is detrimental, but not enough competition for places is detrimental as well.”

The Guardian name French striker Olivier Giroud and English midfielder Jack Wilshere as two of the Arsenal players whose futures are in doubt, but in truth there are many more.

One man who has been talked about more than most this summer is Alexis Sanchez, but The Mirror claim he will stay at the Emirates Stadium this summer, before leaving on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League table on alphabetical order. And they can move three points clear of EVERYONE if they beat Leicester City when the season kicks off this Friday night.