Barcelona set to offer £29M midfielder as part of £80M+ deal for Liverpool star, Reds boss ‘crazy’ about player

Premier League side Liverpool could be tempted to accept Barcelona and Portugal midfielder Andre Gomes as part of Barcelona’s offer to sign Brazil star Philippe Coutinho, as per the Sun.

Coutinho, 24, has reportedly been a long-term target for Barcelona, and general director at the Nou Camp Oscar Grau has set off for England this morning to pursue further talks over the midfielder’s future, as reported by Sun.

According to the Sun, Catalan giants Barcelona want to secure a deal to bring in a replacement for Neymar, who left the club and joined Ligue 1 side PSG in a world-record £198M deal last week.

Liverpool man Coutinho, who scored 13 and assisted seven in 31 league games for the Reds last season, is eager on a move to Spain as reported by the Sun, however the Merseyside club are reportedly demanding a fee of over £80M for the player.

Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo have also reported that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is “crazy” about Barca midfielder Andre Gomes, and will ask for the 24-year-old to be included in a deal for Coutinho.

Gomes, who signed for the club last summer in a £29M deal according to the BBC, has struggled to hold down a first-team place at the Nou Camp, with the player often being booed by the Barcelona faithful for his lacklustre performances.

Should Gomes be included in the Barca’s offer for Coutinho, it’ll definitely be worthwhile seeing whether the Euro 2016 winner can replicate the form we see him achieve at Valencia which lead to Barcelona handing over £29M for the midfielder at the beginning of last season.