Chelsea and Man Untied set to do battle for £27M-rated PSG bad-boy, player could be denied entry to UK following court appearance

Chelsea and Man United are set to lock horns in the race to secure a deal to sign PSG and Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier, who the French side value at around £27M, as per the Daily Mail.

According to the Daily Mail, Blues boss Antonio Conte has made is very clear that his wishes to bolster his Chelsea squad before the window shuts on August 31st, with the west London club confident of bringing in as many as four new signings this summer.

Wing-backs are reportedly a priority for Conte, as the Blues have no natural cover for either Marcos Alonso or Victor Moses, who looks set to miss the club’s Premier League opener against Burnley on Saturday as reported by the Daily Mail.

Chelsea have already failed in their pursuit of their full-back targets this summer, with Aurier being valued at around £27M by Ligue 1 side PSG, who have already brought in Brazil defender Dani Alves on a free on Juventus, as the French side look to recoup part of the £198M they spent on bringing Barcelona star Neymar to the club, report the Daily Mail.

Man United have been interested in Aurier for some time, with Jose Mourinho’s side being favourites to sign the defender, who could be denied entry to the UK should he be found guilty for assaulting a police officer last year, report the Daily Mail.

Should Aurier swap France for England, it’ll be interesting to see whether Chelsea or United can win the race to sign the Ivorian and bolster their squad’s defence.