Chelsea boss wants four new signings before window shuts, £30M-rated Leicester stalwart emerges as key target

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is eager to bring as many as four new players to the club before the window shuts on August 31st, with Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater having emerged as one of the club’s top targets, as per the Evening Standard.

According to the Evening Standard, Blues director Marina Granovskaia has stepped up the club’s attempt to bring in more players before the window shuts, with Granovskaia having been away from her office at Stamford Bridge for the past few days in order to pursue the club’s top targets.

One of the players believed to be high-up on the Blues’ targets is Leicester star Danny Drinkwater, who played a huge part in the Foxes’ incredible Premier League title win in 2016, as Blues boss Conte looks to add to his midfielder options before the window shuts, report the Evening Standard.

Drinkwater, who made 29 league appearances for the Foxes last season, still has four years left on his current deal at the King Power Stadium, with Craig Shakespeare’s side looking to bring in at least £30M for the player should he leave the club this summer, as reported by the Evening Standard.

Should Drinkwater swap the Midlands for west London this summer, it’ll be interesting to see how much the Foxes manage to bring in for the midfielder, and whether they spend their new found fortunes on a replacement for the England international.