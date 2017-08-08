Lazy Philippe Coutinho trying to force £100m Liverpool transfer to Barcelona

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is reportedly attempting to convince Jurgen Klopp to allow him to join Barcelona this summer.

The 25-year-old wants to replace Neymar at the Nou Camp, according to Sun Sport, who claim that he is being deliberately lazy in training in a bid to persuade Klopp to let him go.

If he does leave Anfield, the newspaper suggests that he is likely to cost £100m – £28m more than Barca’s last bid.

Barcelona have money to burn right now after selling Neymar to PSG for a world-record fee of £198m, as reported by The Telegraph.

Liverpool are reluctant to part with one of their best players, but the Reds would make a huge profit if they were to cash-in on Barca’s interest.

Coutinho cost just £8.5m, per Sun Sport, when Liverpool signed him from Inter Milan in January 2013.

Since then he has scored 34 goals and provided 31 assists in 138 Premier League matches.

