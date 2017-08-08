Real Madrid boss confirms club have ‘no issues’ regarding £85M Man United target following speculation surrounding player’s future

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that the Spanish side have ‘no issues’ with winer Gareth Bale following reported interest in the Welshman from Premier League side Manchester United, as reported by the Mirror.

Zidane, who guided Los Blancos to their 2nd successive European Super Cup win against Man United tonight, spoke about club-record signing Bale’s future before the game, responding to claims that United boss Jose Mourinho was willing to “fight” for Bale should he fall out-of-favour at the Bernabeu, according to the Mirror.

As per the Mirror, the Red Devils boss said that should Bale be left out Madrid’s starting 11, it would open the door for United to make a move for the former Spurs star, who move to Spain for a club-record £85M in 2013 according to the BBC.

When asked about the rumours surround Bale’s future, Madrid boss Zidane responded by saying “the important thing is the player is fine. He’s had no issues in training, and that’s important,” report the Mirror.

With United looking at a deal for Bale should he not be wanted by Real, it’ll be interesting to see how much the winger commands in terms of a transfer fee, with the Spanish side unwilling to make a loss on the forward following his £85M move in 2013.