(Watch) Real Madid star Isco scores cool finish against Man United following neat Gareth Bale assist to put side 2-0 up

Real Madrid and Spain star Isco scored a cool finish past Man United ‘keeper David De Gea in the La Liga side’s Spanish Super Cup clash after the midfield was put through neatly by reported United target Gareth Bale.

Isco, who played a big part in Madrid season last year as Los Blancos won both La Liga and the Champions League, slotted the ball past the world-class David De Gea to double Zinedine Zidane’s side lead.

With finishing like that from Isco, fans should expect to see the midfielder improve on the 10 league goals he managed for the Spanish side last season.