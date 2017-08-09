Arsenal set to receive £80M+ offer for 28-year-old forward from PSG, club set to beat Man City in race for want-away star

Paris Saint-Germain are leading the race to sign want-away Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez this summer, and despite the Ligue 1 side knowing that the player prefers a move to Premier League rivals Manchester City, the French club believe that can test the resolve the Gunners by putting forward an offer that is too good to turn down, as per the Independent.

According to the Independent, PSG’s interest in Sanchez, who only had 12 months left on his current deal at the Emirates, has not died despite the former French champions completing a £198M move for Barcelona star Neymar, with Unai Emery’s side also pursuing a deal for highly-rated Monaco wonder-kid Kylian Mbappe.

Arsenal star Sanchez has shown no interest in signing a new deal with Arsene Wenger’s side this summer, with the Chilean rejecting the London club’s latest advances, which are believed to include an offer of around £250,000-a-week, with the Independent reporting that Man City would be unwilling to offer Sanchez as much despite the forward’s desire to join up with former boss Pep Guardiola.

At this moment in time, the Independent report that Sanchez is set to reject any offer from Arsenal to sign a new deal at the club, meaning that the winger would have to wait until next summer before moving on a free.

As reported by the Independent, PSG are reportedly willing to offer Sanchez as much as £400,000-a-week to try and convince the player to move to France, with last year’s Ligue 1 runners-up willing to pay over £80M to try and prise the forward away from the Gunners.

Should Sanchez end up swapping London for Paris, it’ll be interesting to see whether the Gunners decide to cash in on the winger this summer, or risk losing the Chilean on a free in 12 months time.