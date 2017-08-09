Chelsea boss confirms transfers are ‘not over’ amid fears over squad depth, remains tight-lipped regarding future of want-away Spain star

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed that the club are still on the lookout for new players, and that transfer market is ‘not over’ for the Blues amid reports the Italian was unhappy with the Blues’ lack of squad depth, as reported by Sky Sports.

Conte, who was speaking on Sky Sports’ Premier League show this morning, confirmed that the he and the club “hope to be able to improve our squad. The transfer market is not finished. We want to be competitive and we want to fight for the title again,”.

Chelsea have already completed the signings of Alvaro Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Antonio Rudiger so far this summer according to Sky Sports, with the Blues boss reportedly unhappy with the lack of squad depth that his Chelsea side has, which was reported by the Metro.

Conte also refused to reveal anything in regards to the future of Spain forward Diego Costa, with the Italian continuing to remain tight-lipped over the rumours surrounding the striker.

When asked about Costa, Conte said that “The way I think about Costa is the same, I think I was very clear; it’s not important to repeat it.”

Italian Conte also admitted that selling midfield stalwart Nemanja Matic to Premier League rivals Man United was a “great loss” for the club.

When questioned over the decision to let Matic leave, Conte replied “The importance for me about this player, who is a really good player, a top player, very important for our team, but sometimes you must accept this crazy transfer market. And sometimes you must accept different decisions. But he is a great loss for us.”

With just over three weeks left for teams to get deals done, it’s going to be worthwhile keeping an eye on who the Blues try to sign for the rest of the window, with boss Conte very eager to add to his somewhat weak-looking squad, with the amount of players he’s able to bring in potentially being the deciding factor to whether the club be successful in retaining their Premier League title come May.