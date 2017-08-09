Chelsea boss eager to bolster squad before window shuts, club set to make £25M move for Arsenal star

Chelsea are set to make a £25M offer to Arsenal for England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with Blues boss Antonio Conte eager to bolster his squad before the summer window shuts on August 31st, as per the Daily Mail.

According to the Daily Mail, the west London side have upped their interest in midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer, and with Arsenal aware of the Blues’ interests, the Gunners have rebuffed the Blues interest.

Chelsea, who won the Premier League last season in Antonio Conte’s first season in charge, are now set to step up their efforts to try and lure the 23-year-old away from the Emirates, as Blues boss Conte is very eager to improve the quality of his squad before the summer transfer window shuts, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Despite Oxlade-Chamberlain having just 12 months left on his current deal with Arsene Wenger’s side, which would mean the England international could leave the club on a free next summer, the Blues are still eager on a deal for the midfielder, with the north London club keen to keep the player beyond his existing contract, report the Daily Mail.

Should Oxlade-Chamberlain make the move from west London to north London this summer, it’ll be interesting to see if the Englishman can cement a first-team place in Antonio Conte’ side this season as the Blues look to retain their Premier League title this coming season.