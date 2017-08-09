Chelsea set to solve defensive problems with move for 23-year-old Valencia star, Blues looking to bolster squad following Community Shield defeat

Premier League champions Chelsea are reportedly interested in making a move for 23-year-old Portuguese international Joao Cancelo from La Liga side Valencia, as reported by Sky Sports.

As per Sky Sports, the west London club scouted the right-back extensively when the player was playing for Portugal at the U21 European Championship this summer, with the Blues then continuing to watch the defender further in pre-season.

Antonio Conte is eager to bolster his options in the remaining days of the window, with the Italian also keen on PSG defender Serge Aurier as well as Cancelo, to compete with Victor Moses for the right-wing-back spot in the Blues boss’ starting line-up, according to the Daily Star.

23-year-old Cancelo, joined Valencia on loan from Benfica in 2014, with the right-back then agreeing on a permanent switch to the Spanish side the following summer.

The defender appeared in 35 league game for the Spanish side last season, scoring once, as Valencia stumbled to a 12th place finish.

Should Chelsea’s pursuit of Cancelo be successful, it’ll be very interesting to see whether the Portuguese international can overthrow current first-choice Blues wing-back Victor Moses and cement a first-team place at Stamford Bridge, as the west London club look to retain their Premier League title this coming season.