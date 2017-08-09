Liverpool insist midfielder is not for sale as Barcelona officials head to England to secure £100M deal, club eager to agree move before end of the week

Barcelona want to complete the signing of Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho by the end of the week, with the Spanish giants eager to get a £100M deal for the midfielder over the line as soon as possible, report the Mirror.

According to the Mirror, Barcelona, who have been strongly linked with the move for Reds star Coutinho throughout the summer, have sent a three-man negotiating team to England to try and secure a £100M deal for the Brazilian star.

Premier League side Liverpool have maintained that Coutinho will not be sold this summer and that player remains fully committed to his future at Anfield as per the Mirror. Despite this, the Blaurgrana are set to send trio Oscar Grau, Raul Sanllehi and Javier Bordas to the UK in order to tie up a deal for Coutinho in time for the midfielder to play in the club’s Spanish Super Cup match against Real Madrid this weekend.

As reported by the Mirror, Barcelona, who recently received a £198M windfall from selling winger Neymar to PSG, are very eager to strike a deal for Coutinho, who scored 13 and assisted seven in 31 league games for Jurgen Klopp’s side last season.

It has been reported that Coutinho has told the club and manager Klopp about his desire to leave, but does not want a bitter end to his time at Anfield having spent the last four and a half years at the club, report the Mirror.

Should Coutinho end up making the move to Barcelona for what’s sure to be a nine-figure sum, it’s going to be interesting to see who the Reds spend their new-found fortunes on to replace the 25-year-old Brazilian.