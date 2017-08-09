Man United dealt huge blow in pursuit of highly-rated Real Madrid forward, club president confirms he “doesn’t plan on selling” player amid interest

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has insisted that the Spanish side have no intention of selling £85M winger Gareth Bale, following report that the player was attracting serious interest from Premier League side Manchester United, as reported by the Daily Star.

United boss Jose Mourinho hinted earlier this week, as per the Daily Star, that the club could be tempted to make an attempt to sign former Spurs man Bale, with the winger having been linked with a move to Old Trafford for some time, with the Madrid faithful having grown increasingly frustrated at Bale’s injury problems since the player made his £85M move in 2013, if reports by the BBC are to be believed.

Bale appeared in just 19 league games for Los Blancos last season, as the Spanish side won their first La Liga and Champions League double since 1958.

Bale played a part in Madrid’s 2-1 European Super Cup win over Man United yesterday, with the Welshman bagging an assist as the Spanish side won their second successive cup.

When asked about Bale’s future at the club and the speculation surrounding the player, Madrid president Perez replied “Bale? I don’t plan on selling him. He’s a Madrid player, he’s important for us and he’s one of the world’s best.”, report the Daily Star.

Should Bale still be at Madrid come September 1st, it’ll be interesting to see whether the winger can stay fit and reclaim a first-team at the Bernabeu, as the club look to retain their league title this season.