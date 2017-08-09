Man Utd lose hope in luring £39m winger to Old Trafford after Mourinho comments

Man Utd are believed to have given up on signing Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan.

According to reports in the Manchester Evening News, Jose Mourinho has admitted that Inter have ‘put up a good defence’ to in their efforts to retain the Croatian winger.

United had hoped to finalise a deal for Perisic, 28, before Inter travelled to China for their pre-season tour in July. Yet new coach Luciano Spalletti included the Perisic in his squad for the tour.

Inter are believed to have rejected a £39million offer from United for Perisic, and it is understood there has been no fresh movement in United’s hopes of signing the player.

Mourinho stated on Monday he is prepared to ‘fight’ to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid should he become available, but suggested United might have ended their interest in Perisic.

“That’s football,” he told Premium Sport. “If I was playing against Inter tomorrow I’d want to win,” said Mourinho.

“Inter are strong, they put up a good defence to keep someone who’s an important player for them. That’s football.”

Mourinho stated last week that he would be ‘happier’ with one more addition after signing Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof.

“As I told a few months ago, I was hoping for four players to improve the squad,” Mourinho said after United beat Sampdoria. “And the club did a fantastic job, absolutely fantastic, by getting three of them, which is difficult in the crazy market where we are now,” said Mourinho.

“To get three out of four, I thank the club for that. I would be happier if they gave me four of four but they did a great effort for me.”