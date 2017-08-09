Manchester City eye-up 29-year-old Barcelona star to bolster squad, club interested in activating £152M release clause

Barcelona stalwart Sergio Busquets is reportedly a target for Premier League side Manchester City this summer, with City boss Pep Guardiola having reportedly launched an enquiry for the 29-year-old, with the Spaniard looking to add to the quality of his squad before the end of the transfer window, as per the Sun.

Busquets, who signed a new deal with the Blaugrana last year which includes a £152M release clause as per the Guardian, enjoyed a very successful four yeas under tactical mastermind Guardiola during the pair’s time at Barca, in which the club won an impressive 14 trophies.

The story, which was also reported by Onda Cera via Twitter, that City have contacted the Spanish giants about the availability of 29-year-old Busquets.

City are seeking another defensive midfielder to add to their squad according to the Sun, after the Citizens let Brazilian midfielder Fernando leave the club for Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Guardiola made clear his interest in Buquets last summer, however a move for the player never materialised, with the club’s move for Busquets set to fail due to the importance of Busquets to Barcelona’s starting line-up, especially seeing as the La Liga side have already lost Neymar to PSG in a world-record deal already this summer, as reported by the Sun.

Should Man City be able to pull off a miraculous move for Busquest, it’ll definitely put the Manchester side in the driving seat for this season’s Premier League title.