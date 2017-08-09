Tottenham signing Real Madrid star would be “last piece of the puzzle” according to Sky Sports pundit, Man United reportedly interested in player

Sky Sports pundit and Arsenal legend Ian Wright has said that Tottenham should make an attempt to try and convince Gareth Bale to make a return to White Hart Lane, with the Welshman being the “last piece of the puzzle” should Spurs aspire to turn into serious title contenders, as reported by Sky Sports.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ show ‘The Debate’, Wright went on to say that it would be difficult for Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino to find the money to fund a move for the winger, who left the club to join Los Blancos back in 2013, as per Sky Sports.

When talking about the prospect of Bale rejoining Spurs, Arsenal legend Wright said that the north London club could “sell him the dream of the new stadium and playing with the team they have assembled. Would Daniel Levy do it? Everybody I’ve spoken to has said, ‘No he would not’, but they could sell him the dream of being the last piece of the puzzle?”

With Bale reportedly a target for Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United according to the Express, Wright also spoke about what it would for Bale to win the Premier League with Spurs in comparison with United, saying that “Winning the Premier League with Tottenham would be far better for Gareth than winning it with Manchester United.”

Bale made 19 league appearances for Zinedine Zidane’s side last season, as the Spanish side won their first League and Champions League double in 1958.

Should Spurs make the somewhat miraculous move for Gareth Bale and bring the player back to England, it’ll surely make other clubs consider Spurs as a serious contender for the Premier League title.