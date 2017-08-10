£65,000-a-week Tottenham star admits club shouldn’t be signing players fans “have to Google”, questions side’s movement in transfer market

Tottenham and England star Danny Rose has questioned the club’s movement in the transfer market, stating that the Premier League side shouldn’t be signing players that people “have to Google”, and admitting he could leave the club in pursuit of trophies, as reported by Sky Sports.

Rose, 27, has four years left on his current deal with Mauricio Pochettino’s side, according to Sky Sports, has attracted interest from both Manchester United and Inter Milan so far this summer.

In speaking in an interview about his future, Rose admitted that although he will not be demanding a move away from White Hart Lane this summer, he would have no hesitation speaking to the Spurs board should an offer be made for the player and the player be given the chance to achieve ambitions, report Sky Sports.

Speaking out about his future and his ambition to win title, Rose stated that “Time is running out and I do want to win trophies. I don’t want to play football for 15 years and not have one trophy or one medal.”

On the subject of his future at Tottenham, Rose added that he is “not saying I want out, but if something came to me that was concrete, I’d have no qualms about voicing my opinions to anyone at the club.”

Rose then went on to talk about the type of players Spurs should be signing, saying that the club shouldn’t be signing “players you have to Google and say, ‘Who’s that?’ I mean well-known players”

Rose, who according to the Express is on £65,000-a-week at Spurs, then went on to talk about increasing his wages in his next contract, claiming that “I know my worth and I will make sure I get what I am worth.”

After this revealing interview from Rose, it wouldn’t surprise me, and I’m sure a few others as well, to see the left-back pack up his bags and leave north London in the not too distant future.