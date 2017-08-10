Arsenal and Man United dealt huge blow in pursuit of 25-year-old Real Madrid star, player ‘very close’ to signing new deal at club

Real Madrid and Spain playmaker has dealt a major blow to both Arsenal and Man United, after the midfielder confirmed that he is ‘very close’ to signing a new deal at the Bernabeu, as reported by the Independent.

Isco, 25, has been heavily linked with a move to England in recent years as per the Independent, with the Spaniard formerly struggling to hold down a first-team place for Los Blancos due to big-name stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema all being able to cement place’s in the starting line at the club, however due to Welshman Bale being plagued with injuries in recent times, Isco was allowed to shine in the white of Real Madrid this year.

According to the Independent, Isco went into this summer with just a year left on his current Madrid contract, which lead to fans of Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea to all call for their clubs to make a move for the 25-year-old, who scored in Zinedine Zidane’s side’s 2-1 European Super Cup victory over United on Tuesday.

Speaking after Madrid’s victory over the Red Devils, Isco said that “we’re very close and it will be done soon” in response to being asked about his contract situation with the club, report the Independent.

Should Isco end up agreeing an extension to his current deal at the Bernabeu, it’ll be worthwhile seeing whether the Spaniard can keep up his rich vein of form and keep winger Gareth Bale out of the Madrid starting line-up.