Chelsea boss urges club to activate release clause for £36M Barcelona star, player reportedly unwilling to move

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has urged the Blues board to activate the release clause of Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto, which is reported to be in the area of £36M, as per Sport.

According to Sport, Blues boss Conte is on the lookout for a midfielder replacement for midfielder Nemanja Matic after the Serbian international was sold to rivals Man United earlier this summer, with his side’s loss to London rivals Arsenal in the Community Shield casting doubts in the Italian’s mind over whether his squad is suitable enough to retain the Premier League title.

The west London club are set to refrain from spending big for the rest of the summer, as the club have already spent £40M on Tiemoue Bakayoko and £70M on Alvaro Morata, as reported by Sky Sports and the Daily Mail respectively, with the Chelsea board willing to give in to Conte’s demand should the Blues make a poor start the Premier League season report Sport.

Despite having a release clause of £36M, Barcelona are unwilling to do business for midfielder Roberto, who spent a large part of last season at right-back, with the player maintaining his ambition to win titles and play for the club he adores, as reported by Sport.

Should Roberto end up making the shock switch to Chelsea from Barca, the Blues are sure to have a technically gifted player on their hands as they look to retain their Premier League title this coming season.