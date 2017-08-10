Chelsea to send disgraced Brazilian to Premier League newboys

Chelsea are in talks with Newcastle over sending Kenedy to St James’ Park on loan.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez was introduced to the Brazilian wnger in London yesterday while he was attending the Premier League launch.

Should he complete the transfer, Benitez hopes to sign him before Sunday’s Premier League clash against Tottenham.

Kenedy, 21, left Chelsea’s pre-season Chinese tour in disgrace after he made derogatory comments about the locals on his social media account.

The Brazilian immediately apologised for his actions, and Chelsea confirmed disciplinary action had taken place.

“Kenedy’s actions were a mistake that he will learn greatly from”, a club statement read.

“His behaviour does not represent the entire team and does not align with the club’s high expectations and strict requirements of its young players. He has been strongly reprimanded and disciplined.”

Chelsea were accused of racism and xenophobia, and the official paper of the ruling Communist Party reprimanded the youngster in an editorial for his “absurd comments.”

Should Kenedy move north, he could do well to heed the actions of previous Newcastle chairman Freddie Shepherd. Shepherd, and deputy Douglas Hall, were forced to resign from the club in 1998 after their comments on Newcastle’s womenfolk was published in a tabloid newspaper.

Shepherd, as reported in the Independent, referred to Newcastle’s women as “dogs”, mocked then club-captain Alan Shearer, and indulged in sex and drinking sessions “around the world”.

Kenedy joined Watford on loan from Chelsea last season, but struggled with injury and made just one appearance for the club.