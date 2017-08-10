Chelsea warned of “trouble brewing” at club as Antonio Conte looks to bury the past

Chelsea have been warned of the ‘trouble brewing’ at the club by the Premier League’s record goalscorer Alan Shearer.

Antonio Conte’s side swept away all before them last season, as the Italian celebrated winning the title at the first attempt.

Yet, Conte has been frustrated by the club’s efforts in the transfer window so far, leaving Shearer fearing the worst.

“Chelsea, I do sense as if there’s something brewing there which isn’t nice” said Shearer, as reported by the Belfast Telegraph. “They need to get in another two or three players, I think, to have a chance of retaining that title.”

Conte will be hoping to avoid the fate of Jose Mourinho, who was sacked within months of winning the Premier League in 2015.

Chelsea have signed Alvaro Morata, Willy Caballero, Timoue Bakayoko and Antonio Rudiger in the close season. Yet with the club selling Nemanja Matic to Man Utd and allowing a number of fringe players to leave, the squad looks thin.

The Chelsea manager is not the only high-profile manager under scrutiny, according to Shearer.

“There’s only one team that can win it and City brought Guardiola to the club to win the Premier League and to win the Champions League, and he has to win something this year. Jose [Mourinho] will feel exactly the same at Manchester United.”