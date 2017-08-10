Former Man United striker set for sensational return to club as talks commence, face stiff competition from AC Milan over player

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly opened talks with the Red Devils over a potential return to the Premier League side, as the 35-year-old continues to recover from the knee ligament injury he suffered back in April, as per the Daily Mail.

Ibrahimovic, who scored 17 goals in 28 league games for United last season as Jose Mourinho’s side won both the Europa League and League Cup, has been using the club’s Carrington training ground according to the Daily Mail, as the player looks to return from the injury that cut his season short last season.

Ibrahimovic, as reported by the Daily Mail, is still a few months off of returning to full fitness, however early signs are beginning to look promising as United face still competition from AC Milan as they look to re-sign the Swedish international.

United manager Jose Mourinho hinted at a possible return to the club for Ibrahimovic in United’s 2-1 European Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid on Tuesday report the Daily Mail, as the former Chelsea boss said “Maybe he’ll stay with us. He’s not got a contract but he’s still close to Manchester.”

Ibrahimovic helped the Red Devils to both a Community Shield and League Cup final victory last season, with the 35-year-old scoring in both as United secured an impressive three trophies as well as a sixth-placed league finish.

Should United end up being reunited with Ibrahimovic, it’ll be interesting to see how influential the striker turns out to be as Mourinho’s side look to win their first league title in 2013.