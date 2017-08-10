Man Utd return to Benfica as Mourinho activates Brazilian playmaker’s €25m release clause

Man Utd have reportedly activated the €25m release clause of Benfica playmaker Talisca.

Talisca is currently on loan with Turkish side Besiktas, but according to Fotor Sport, Man Utd are close to agreeing a deal for the Brazilian.

In his first season with Besiktas, Talisca scored 17 goals in just 33 league games, and is due to begin his second season on loan at the Turkish club.

Man Utd completed the signing of Victor Lindelof earlier in the summer, and are believed to have been keeping tabs of Talisca’s availability.

With Jose Mourinho now accepting Ivan Perisic will not be leaving Inter Milan, the Portuguese is looking to in increase his midfield options.

Although Talisca is believed to be keen on a second term in Turkey, significant developments at Man Ud could see a change of heart.

The Brazilian is comfortable playing in midfield as well as attack, and Mourinho is believed to be impressed with his versatility. In addition, Talisca’s physical strength should see him cope comfortably with the rigours of the Premier League.

Should Man Utd succeed in their pursuit of the Brazilian, Juan Mata is likely to consider his future.

The Spanish midfielder has just a year remaining on his contract, and with Talisca playing in a similar role, will be looking or assurances regarding his role at Man Utd.

Earlier in the summer, Talisca made his intentions clear regarding a move to Old Trafford. As reported in the Daily Mirror, Talisca said, “I’ve had a good season, and Mourinho has a love [for me] that exists, I will not lie.”

“It’s a dream, something that all players want. As I said, his love is old and I like his work. He’s a great coach and I hope everything works out.”