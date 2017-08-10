Man Utd’s £35m new boy will have it all to prove in the Premier League

Man Utd new boy Victor Lindelof has it all to prove in his debut Premier League season, according to Alan Pardew.

Lindelof signed from Benfica for £35m earlier in the summer, as Jose Mourinho looks to solve the defensive problems that have plagued Man Utd in recent years.

Chris Smalling and Phil Jones were beset by injury problems last season, yet Pardew believes Man Utd’s problems are not over yet.

Speaking on Sky Sports, and reported by the Daily Star, Pardew said, “They’ve (Man Utd) had injuries in that area, Smalling never seems to play a full season” said Pardew.

“Jones is always injured so there is going to be huge pressure on Lindelof. At the moment I think he’s finding it a struggle.”

Lindelof has failed to impress in pre-season and carried on that form in Man Utd’s 2-1 Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid.

“Benfica in the Portuguese league is not the same level as the Premier League week in week out and the intensity put on centre-backs is very difficult”, continued Pardew.

“I remember Sir Alex Ferguson saying to me at United because you’re Man United your two centre-backs have to deal two-on-two and one-on-one because you’re going to commit all your players forward to try and win the game. His one-on-one play worries me for Man United.”

Pardew was sacked by Crystal Palace last season, after leading the South London club to eight defeats in ten games.