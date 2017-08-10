(Photo) Marouane Fellaini inspires strangely brilliant artwork as Man United star’s melting face makes it to Melbourne

Following Manchester United’s 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup final on Tuesday night, a picture of Marouane Fellaini being smacked in the face by the ball broke social media. Now an image has emerged of a painting of the incident on a giant wall in Melbourne, Australia by an anonymous street artist.

FourFourTwo posted the picture of the artwork on Thursday, which depicts the Belgian’s distorted face expertly painted in a Picasso-esque style, capturing every detail of the picture.

Fellaini took the jibes with good spirit tweeting: “Thank you to everyone who posted & sent me this ??????”

If only his own work on the pitch was as majestic!

