AC Milan transfer news: €30m striker bid rejected, €10m-rated ace back on radar

AC Milan reportedly had a €30m bid for Monaco striker rejected by the Ligue 1 champions this week, as their search for a striker goes on.

The Rossoneri have bought well this summer with Vincenzo Montella tasked with putting all the pieces together as they’ve navigated their way through Europa League qualifiers ahead of the start of the Serie A season next weekend.

While Andre Silva and youngster Patrick Cutrone will seemingly be tasked with scoring the bulk of the goals for the side with Carlos Bacca and M’Baye Niang still arguably on the transfer market, an established striker is needed to take the pressure off their shoulders.

According to Calciomercato, as per France Football, Monaco turned down a €30m bid for Falcao from the Italian giants, and it will likely prove to be difficult to prise him away as the French outfit don’t want to sell any more key players during a summer in which their squad has been ripped apart.

Falcao scored 21 goals in 29 Ligue 1 outings last season as he returned to top form, and it looks as though he’ll be staying in France this year.

Meanwhile, MilanNews.it report that Fiorentina midfielder Milan Badelj is back on the radar, although again the Rossoneri have yet to reach an agreement on a transfer fee.

It’s claimed that they could offer €30m for both Nikola Kalinic and Badelj, but with the Viola valuing them at €25m and between €8-10m respectively, they’ll have to increase their bid or as noted in the report, offer a player in exchange to make up the difference.

There is an argument to suggest that another midfielder isn’t needed given Manuel Locatelli’s form in the last two games, but with Lucas Biglia sustaining an injury and the likes of Riccardo Montolivo and Jose Sosa arguably not up to the task, it could be a sensible move to bring in Badelj for quality and depth.